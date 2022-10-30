Senior Connect
Kicker woes: Panthers miss game-winning extra point, field goal, lose to Falcons

Carolina, which could have moved into a tie for first, now sits in last place in the division.
Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) reacts after missing an extra point during the...
Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) reacts after missing an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Jason Huber
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA, GA. (WBTV) - With two opportunities to win the game, kicker Eddy Pineiro missed a game-winning extra point in regulation and a field goal in overtime and the Carolina Panthers (2-6) lost to the Atlanta Falcons in their highest-scoring game of the season.

The Falcons (4-4) hit a 41-yard field goal with 1:55 remaining in overtime to defeat the Panthers 37-34 and move into first place in the NFC South.

Carolina, which could have moved into a tie for first, now sits in last place in the division.

Quarterback P.J. Walker threw a 62-yard touchdown to wide receiver D.J. Moore with 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 34, but an unsportsmanlike penalty on Moore after he took his helmet off in celebration pushed Pineiro back 15 yards for his extra point attempt to win the game. Pineiro kicked it wide left, and the game was sent to overtime.

With a chance for redemption following an interception in overtime by cornerback C.J. Henderson, Pineiro missed a 33-yard field goal before Atlanta went on to win.

Pineiro was named the starting kicker this season after Zane Gonzalez was placed on the season-ending injured reserve during the preseason.

Running back D’Onta Foreman started his first game of the season for Carolina and rushed 188 yards and three touchdowns. Moore finished the game with six receptions for 152 yards. Second-year receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. had a career-high 87 receiving yards.

Walker made his second straight start a week after leading Carolina to a surprising blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but had some struggles in this one. He completed 19-of-36 passes for 317 yards. He threw a pick-six just before halftime.

Carolina went 5-for-13 on third-down conversions and outgained the Falcons in yardage 478-406. It was the most points the Panthers have scored this season.

Carolina will face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road at 1 p.m. next Sunday.

Also Read: After trade, Panthers creating new offensive identity

