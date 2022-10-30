Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures on the rise for Halloween & the start of November

By Claire Fry
Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Cool north or northeast breezes will continue to flow across the Cape Fear Region through your Sunday with daily highs back in the upper 60s to near 70. After a coastal trough brought some widespread showers through Saturday, expect clouds and a continued chance of occasional light showers and drizzle through the evening.

By Halloween and November 1st, your First Alert Forecast features higher high temperatures - upper 70s and possibly even lower 80s. As a front approaches, this balmier air will help sponsor higher rain chances like 20% for Monday morning, 30% around trick-or-treat time and Monday night, and 30% for Tuesday morning. Not 100%, but something! Sunset on Halloween, by the way, is 6:19pm.

Invest 95-L is the main system to watch in the tropics; it has a good chance of becoming a tropical storm next week as it moves towards Jamaica and then Central America. Thankfully, the Cape Fear Region has no definable tropical threats; www.wect.com/hurricane is always ready to serve you in any case!

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into November with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

