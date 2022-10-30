Brackets revealed for NCHSAA football playoffs
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here are the first-round playoff games involving teams from southeastern North Carolina:
4A:
#29 Broughton at #4 New Hanover
#18 Hoggard at #15 Heritage
#26 Laney at #7 Pinecrest
#27 Topsail at #6 Cleveland
3A:
#27 Westover at #6 North Brunswick
#26 South Brunswick at #7 Terry Sanford
2A:
#30 SW Onslow at #3 Whiteville
#21 Kinston at #12 Wallace-Rose Hill
#17 Eastern Wayne at #16 Trask
#22 East Bladen at #11 Hertford County
1A:
#28 South Creek at #5 West Columbus
#18 Pender at #15 Bertie
#26 East Columbus at #7 Bear Grass Charter
Games will be played on Friday, November 4. To view the full brackets, click here.
