Brackets revealed for NCHSAA football playoffs

New Hanover Wildcats
New Hanover Wildcats
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here are the first-round playoff games involving teams from southeastern North Carolina:

4A:

#29 Broughton at #4 New Hanover

#18 Hoggard at #15 Heritage

#26 Laney at #7 Pinecrest

#27 Topsail at #6 Cleveland

3A:

#27 Westover at #6 North Brunswick

#26 South Brunswick at #7 Terry Sanford

2A:

#30 SW Onslow at #3 Whiteville

#21 Kinston at #12 Wallace-Rose Hill

#17 Eastern Wayne at #16 Trask

#22 East Bladen at #11 Hertford County

1A:

#28 South Creek at #5 West Columbus

#18 Pender at #15 Bertie

#26 East Columbus at #7 Bear Grass Charter

Games will be played on Friday, November 4. To view the full brackets, click here.

