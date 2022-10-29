Senior Connect
Shot fired at James Keenan vs Wallace-Rose Hill football game

Wallace Police Department and Duplin County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene.
Wallace Police Department and Duplin County Sheriff's Office are currently on the scene.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - A gunshot was fired at the high school football game between Wallace Rose-Hill and James Kenan on Friday night.

The shot was reportedly fired during an altercation between spectators.

No one was reported injured.

Wallace Police Department and Duplin County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is advised to contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-1911.

