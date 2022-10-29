Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office investigates bank robbery in Wilmington

(Associated Press (custom credit) | Associated Press)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Wilmington.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a robbery Saturday morning at the PNC Bank near the intersection of Murrayville Road and North College Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, there have been no reports of any injuries and no arrests have been made.

An investigation is underway and this story will be updated as we learn more details.

