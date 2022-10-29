Senior Connect
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington

Crews work to remove a car from a pond near Ringo Drive and Hunters Trail in Wilmington.
Crews work to remove a car from a pond near Ringo Drive and Hunters Trail in Wilmington.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday.

A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated.

