Pleasure Island Parrot Heads donate virtual reality headset to Novant Health New Hanover

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Virtual reality headsets can be a fun game, but for patients at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, this headset can be used to help kids prepare for something like an MRI or distract them while they’re getting an IV started.

“They’re playing with VR, that’s a game version. This is a medical hospital version, so it has specialty things on it, specialty experiences that the families and the children can focus on and an experience to help them through their procedures and the experiences of hospital,” Michele Erich, music therapist and child life specialist, said. “You have a couple of choices in it, but the one with the bakery is you’re going to stack your your donuts, and you’re going to hear the MRI sounds. And in an MRI, you have to lie still. So to be successful at the bakery, you also have to keep still, and you’re going to visually watch the donuts stack. And if you move the donuts are going to fall. So, that helps the child to learn that skill of lying still, while they hear the noises of MRI which are simulated in the VR goggles.”

Erich has been a music therapist and child life specialist at the hospital for more than 20 years and she says this technology is making her job a little easier.

“Another experience might be feeling something wet on your hands, or your arm. And as someone wipes without an alcohol pad to clean a spot where they’re going to start an IV, you might feel or see little fish swirling about and they’re gonna come over by your arm in the VR, what what’s happening is the nurses starting the IV, and they’re gonna feel the touch, and it’s gonna simulate like a little fish swimming by you because that’s what they’re seeing,” Erich said.

Erich said getting this VR set wouldn’t have been possible without a big donation. The Pleasure Island Parrot Heads Club raised $8,000 earlier this year to donate the virtual reality headset to the hospital.

“When they told us that they had one for two weeks, and that was that was their trial period, and the stress level that dropped in the nurses and the children, we could not get them we we had to do it. That was the best thing we could do to give back to them,” Jeanne Rietzke, President of the Pleasure Island Parrot Heads Club, said.

Since the donation, Erich said kids are getting the treatment and procedures needed without the fear it came with before.

“It helps them to tolerate that procedure and to experience it without fear and to get the medical help needed, necessary medication and treatments that they need for health.”

To learn more about the Pleasure Island Parrot Heads Club, or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.