Wilmington man wanted for outstanding warrants sentenced to 54 months for possession of firearm

Rufus Lamar Bowser of Wilmington was sentenced Friday to 54 months in prison for a possession...
Rufus Lamar Bowser of Wilmington was sentenced Friday to 54 months in prison for a possession of a firearm by a felon charge.(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rufus Lamar Bowser of Wilmington was sentenced Friday to 54 months in prison for a possession of a firearm by a felon charge.

Bowser, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge on July 7.

Per court documents, Wilmington Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 19 and stopped a vehicle where Bowser was the passenger. Officers asked the people in the vehicle to step out of the vehicle “based on the defendant’s actions and the detection of the odor of marijuana from the vehicle.”

Bowser tried to run from the officers when they attempted to frisk him for weapons and, during a brief struggle, a loaded pistol fell from his pocket.

At the time of his arrest, Bowser was on post-release supervision for 2008 convictions for second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He also had outstanding warrants for his arrest for absconding from supervision and attempted first-degree burglary.

