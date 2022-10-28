Senior Connect
UNCW to test alert system on Nov. 3

UNCW Campus
UNCW Campus(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will perform a full-volume test of the UNCWAlert system at noon on Thursday, Nov. 3.

“This is only a test of the UNCWAlert communication tools,” the university stated in a news release. “No action from the campus or community is needed.

“All students, faculty and staff will receive text alerts and telephone messages unless they have opted out. Members of the community who have registered for emergency text alerts will also receive the test messages.”

Community members who have not registered for alerts can do so here.

The UNCW Office of Environmental Health and Safety, University Police and the Office of University Relations periodically test the system “to familiarize the campus community with notification outlets and to perform routine maintenance of system components.”

UNCWAlert emergency notification system communication tools include:

  • The UNCW Emergency Siren System (an audible message signals the start of the test and another signals the conclusion)
  • Twitter
  • Campus emails
  • UNCWAlert text messages and phone calls
  • Pop-up notifications on university-owned computers

