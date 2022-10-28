Senior Connect
UNCW police investigating two cases of indecent exposure

The UNCW Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates two cases of...
The UNCW Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates two cases of indecent exposure over the past week.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Police Department is investigating two cases of indecent exposure on campus over the past week.

UNCW Police believe both cases involve the same vehicle and suspect.

“The incidents occurred on October 21 and October 27. The first incident happened near Madeline Suite and the second near Warwick and the Fisher Student Center,” a news release states. “In both cases, the vehicle was described as a newer, black Cadillac Escalade with tinted windows. A partial NC plate of JFK was obtained in the second case. Both incidents occurred between 3-6:30 p.m.

“The UNCW Police Department asks anyone who sees a vehicle matching this description on or near campus to immediately call 910-962-2222 or contact UPD through the LiveSafe App.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

