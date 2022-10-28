UNCW to host food drive, competing to raise money for campus food pantry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that they will take part in the 4th annual Collegiate Hunger Challenge, joining other N.C. schools in the competition.

Per the announcement, the challenge, which is sponsored by Food Lion Feeds and NC Campus Engagement, seeks to raise awareness about food insecurity and collect donations for the campus food pantries.

UNCW has its own food pantry on campus, called Hawk’s Harvest. The pantry provides food and other necessities for free to students in need. Of the 15 schools participating in the Collegiate Hunger Challenge, the one that receives the most donations will receive up to $10,000 for their campus food pantry.

The university’s drive will take place on Nov. 2. Donations may be made from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fisher Student Center Sunset Beach Room at 615 Hamilton Drive in Wilmington. Donations will also be accepted at the entry points at Trask Coliseum at 679 Wagoner Drive from 6 p.m. till halftime of the men’s basketball game.

For more information and for a list of needed items, please visit the event website.

