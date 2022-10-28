Senior Connect
Two arrested for human trafficking crimes in ‘Operation Cross Country’


Daniel Collin Nixon (left),Terrence Luines (right)(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two men have been arrested as a result of three-month human trafficking investigations in the Wilmington area.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office worked with the FBI Wilmington Human Trafficking Task Force and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to conduct human trafficking investigations as part of ‘Operation Cross Country’, a human trafficking campaign run by the FBI.

The joint investigation was able to locate at least eight human trafficking victims and identify two suspects.

Terrence Luis was arrested on August 31 and, as of October 11, has been charged with seven counts of promotion of prostitution and seven counts of profiting from the promotion of prostitution. He has received a $520,000 secure bond.

Daniel Collin Nixon was taken into custody on Market St. on October 20, and he was charged with four counts of promotion of prostitution and four counts of profiting from the promotion of prostitution. He received a $150,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

