Pet of the Week: Gru from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

Gru, an approximately 4- to 5-year-old pit bull mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gru, an approximately 4- to 5-year-old pit bull mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

Per his handlers, Gru is a very sweet dog who walks very well on a leash and will stay by your side. Described as a “really big lovebug,” Gru enjoys being pet and sitting on people’s laps.

Gru is currently underweight and heartworm positive. FBAR will begin treatment next week and anticipate a full recovery. Following adoption, they will continue to be responsible for his heartworm treatments.

He is up-to-date on his vaccinations, microchipped and has been neutered.

According to those looking after him, Gru has gotten along well with other dogs. However, his handlers state that potential owners should be careful when initially introducing him to other dogs in the home.

Gru will also need to be fed separately until he feels confident that he will be fed well. According to those taking care of him, he has not shown any severe food aggression.

Those interested in adopting Gru can do so through the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website or by emailing FreedomBridgeAnimalRescueNC@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

