Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program.

The revised paid parking enforcement dates, times, and rates are listed below:

March 1-Oct. 31, 9AM - 8PM*

• Parking Lots: $5/hour or $25/day

• Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle: $10/hour or $40/day

• On-Street Parking: Without Time Restrictions $5/hour or $25/day; With Time Restrictions $5/hour (2-Hour Limit)

Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 9AM - 5PM*

• Parking Lots: $2/hour or $10/day

• Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle: $5/hour or $20/day

• On-Street Parking: Without Time Restrictions $2/hour or $10/day; With Time Restrictions $2/hour (2-Hour Limit)

Jan. 1-Feb. 28

• Free/no charge

*Visitors may also purchase a 7-day week-long parking pass for $100.

The Town also modified its parking citation payment options:

• Payment within 24 hours of citation issuance: 50% off

• Payment within 48 hours of citation issuance: 25% off

• Penalty added for non-payment after 15 days: $50

• Penalty added for non-payment after 30 days: $100

Visit https://www.carolinabeach.org/visitors/parking for more information.

