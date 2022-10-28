Senior Connect
One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area

Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a...
Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m.(Steven DeYoung)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon.

Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m.

“On arrival, crews found a barn fully involved with extension to a nearby tree line,” according to New Hanover County Fire Rescue. “There was one civilian minor injury that was treated by EMS on scene and was not transported to the hospital.”

There was no damage to the residential home, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office.

