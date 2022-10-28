Senior Connect
Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office

Michael Shaw sworn in at Columbus County Sheriff's Office.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A former Bladen County Sheriff’s deputy facing an assault charge who recently was sworn in with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is no longer with the agency, officials said.

Michael Shaw was sworn in this week as an auxiliary deputy with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, just shy of a year from when he resigned from his position with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

But on Friday, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said that Sheriff Rogers confirmed that Shaw is no longer employed with the agency and his services were no longer needed.

Shaw is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. The charge stems from a high-speed chase on Oct. 8, 2021, where Shaw allegedly hit the man he was arresting with a flashlight.

