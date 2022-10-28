Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A former Bladen County Sheriff’s deputy facing an assault charge who recently was sworn in with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is no longer with the agency, officials said.

Michael Shaw was sworn in this week as an auxiliary deputy with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, just shy of a year from when he resigned from his position with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

But on Friday, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said that Sheriff Rogers confirmed that Shaw is no longer employed with the agency and his services were no longer needed.

Shaw is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. The charge stems from a high-speed chase on Oct. 8, 2021, where Shaw allegedly hit the man he was arresting with a flashlight.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.