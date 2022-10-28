Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First coins minted with face of King Charles III

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.
The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.(The Royal Mint)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re in the United Kingdom, you’ll soon see a new face in your pocket.

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.

The new 50-pence coins are set to hit general circulation by Christmas, alongside a commemorative five-pound coin with a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The king’s portrait will be displayed facing the left side of the coin, a stark change to the previous 50-pence coins with the queen’s portrait facing the right side.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel of Elizabethtown
Elizabethtown man facing charges related to failure to complete ‘handyman work’
Michael Shaw sworn in at Columbus County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy charged with assault sworn in to another sheriff’s office
Local vets seeing increasing numbers of respiratory infections in dogs
‘This is like nothing we’ve ever seen’: Respiratory illness in dogs causing problems
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Harris Teeter at the corner of Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington

Latest News

Christine Priola appeared for her sentencing hearing in Washington, DC on Friday for her role...
Former Ohio school worker sentenced for role in January 6th Capitol attack
Boundless sculpture of USCT Descendants
Cameron Art Museum announces calll for USCT Descendants, unveiling of ‘Boundless’ sculpture
FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Second ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial ends in conviction
The lawsuit names Dinesh D’Souza and True the Vote, as well as the organization’s executive...
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes