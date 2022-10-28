Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: seasonable weekend with temps turning up for Halloween

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Oct. 28, 2022
By Claire Fry
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday. Cool north or northeast breezes will continue to flow across the Cape Fear Region through Saturday. Daily temperatures will crest in the seasonable lower and middle 70s, mainly, and nights and mornings ought to regularly ping the 50s. Expect episodes of minor high tidal flooding to trend less frequent in this time as the moon continues to wax toward its first quarter.

By Halloween and November 1st, your First Alert Forecast features higher high temperatures - upper 70s and possibly even lower 80s. As a front approaches, this balmier air will help sponsor higher rain chances like 20% for Monday morning, 30% around trick-or-treat time and Monday night, and 20% for Tuesday morning. Not 100%, but something! Sunset on Halloween, by the way, is 6:19.

In the tropics: Separate disturbances adjacent to the eastern Caribbean islands have low to medium formation odds within five days. Lisa and Martin are the next storm names on the 2022 list. Thankfully, the Cape Fear Region has no definable tropical threats; www.wect.com/hurricane is always ready to serve you in any case!

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into November with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel of Elizabethtown
Elizabethtown man facing charges related to failure to complete ‘handyman work’
Michael Shaw sworn in at Columbus County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy charged with assault sworn in to another sheriff’s office
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Local vets seeing increasing numbers of respiratory infections in dogs
‘This is like nothing we’ve ever seen’: Respiratory illness in dogs causing problems
Harris Teeter at the corner of Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Oct. 28, 2022
First Alert Forecast: temperatures to turn up by Halloween
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Oct. 28, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Oct. 28, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Oct. 28, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Oct. 28, 2022
October has been slightly cooler than normal in the Port City
First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool breezes now, temps turn up by Halloween