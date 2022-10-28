Senior Connect
DEQ holding community meeting in Columbus Co. on private well sampling

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a community information meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Community Center in Riegelwood Community Park.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a community information meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Community Center in Riegelwood Community Park.

“DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties,” a news release states. “Staff will also answer questions from the public about the private well sampling and alternate water supplies.”

Speaker sign-up will be available upon arrival at the meeting.

“At DEQ’s direction, Chemours is sampling for PFAS contamination in eligible private drinking water wells downstream of the Fayetteville Works Facility,” the DEQ release states. “Chemours is required to provide alternate water supplies to residents whose wells exceed specific action levels.

“To have your well sampled, call Chemours at (910) 678-1100. Messages to the Chemours call line are monitored during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Chemours should respond within 24-to-48 hours starting on the next business day. Chemours is also sending letters to well owners/residents requesting information about primary drinking water sources and offering sampling.”

Additional well-sampling information for residents is available on the DEQ website here.

