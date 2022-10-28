Senior Connect
Child Development Center cuts ribbon for new playground

Child Development Center, Inc., along with local leaders and supporters, cut the ribbon for their new playground on Oct. 26.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Child Development Center, Inc., along with local leaders and supporters, cut the ribbon for their new playground on Oct. 26.

“With the support of our partners we were able to renovate our playground and make some upgrades to our building,” stated a Child Development Center representative. “As a non-profit, Child Development Center relies on community partners, foundations, and grantors to help us fulfill our mission: building the independence of exceptional children through high-quality early education and therapeutic services.”

Per the announcement, the renovations were funded by a state directed grant. According to their website, the center serves children ages 3-5 with special needs and those who are typically developing. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is also a North Carolina Pre-Kindergarten site.

Child Development Center, along with local leaders and supporters, cut the ribbon for their new playground on Oct. 26.
Child Development Center, along with local leaders and supporters, cut the ribbon for their new playground on Oct. 26.(Child Development Center, Inc.)
Child Development Center, along with local leaders and supporters, cut the ribbon for their new playground on Oct. 26.
Child Development Center, along with local leaders and supporters, cut the ribbon for their new playground on Oct. 26.(Child Development Center, Inc.)

