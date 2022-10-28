Cameron Art Museum announces calll for USCT Descendants, unveiling of ‘Boundless’ sculpture

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum has announced a call for descendants of the 1st, 5th, 10th, 27th, and 37th United States Colored Troops regiments for their oral history collection and for a homecoming celebration for descendants in November 2023 to honor their legacy.

The museum will offer a deeper look into the lives of the men that marched, fought, and died and were passed down as oral histories.

In November 2021, a bronze sculpture was erected by North Carolina artist Stephen Hayes of eleven USCT soldiers to honor the more than 1,800 troops who fought for two days on the grounds of what is now Cameron Art Museum.

It took a combined community effort to excavate the land, comb through old military documents, and raise money to commission the artist and install the Boundless sculpture.

Boundless will be unveiled on November 13, alongside the opening of the PNC USCT Sculpture Park. This is the first park in the nation dedicated to USCT soldiers and their fight for freedom.

Per a release from the Cameron Art Museum, the PNC USCT park creates a gathering space for the more than 60,000 visitors from across the country who come to CAM each year and the 8,000 school children who visit the museum on field trips. PNC USCT Park will become a community space for gatherings, field trips, classes, workshops, storytelling, live music and USCT living history events for years to come, in which the sculpture Boundless will be the centerpiece.

