Brackets set for men’s high school soccer playoffs

First-round matchups begin Monday, October 31
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the brackets for the men's soccer playoffs, which begin Monday, October 31.((Source: Raycom Media))
By Jon Evans
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the brackets for the men’s soccer playoffs, which begin Monday, October 31 at schools across the state.

The highest-seeded team from southeastern North Carolina is the Hoggard Vikings. Head Coach Dwight Findlay’s team is 20-1-1 heading into the 4A postseason tournament. The Vikings will host 32nd-seeded Wake Forest, who finished 7-12-6 on the regular season.

Here are the first-round matchups for local schools:

4A

32) Wake Forest (7-12-6) @ 1) Hoggard (20-1-1)

17) Ashley (12-8-2) @ 16) Topsail (13-6-2)

19) Leesville Road (11-5-4) @ 14) New Hanover (14-4-2)

22) Raleigh Enloe (10-3-6) @ 11) Laney (18-2-1)

3A

30) South Brunswick (4-10-2) @! 3) Terry Sanford (21-2)

31) North Brunswick (7-12-1) @ 2) First Flight (12-2-2)

2A

24) Raleigh Charter (6-8-1) @ 9) Heide Trask (11-9-2)

29) East Duplin (80-11-3) @ 4) Clinton (17-2-3)

30) East Bladen (8-9) @ 3) Manteo (13-2-3)

19) St. Pauls (10-8-3) @ 14) Wallace-Rose Hill (13-6-2)

1A

30) West Columbus (2-10) @ 3) Pender (16-4-1)

Click here for more information about the men’s high school soccer playoffs.

