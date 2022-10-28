Senior Connect
Beast Fest in Bladenboro happening this weekend

By Mara McJilton
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The 15th annual Beast Fest in Bladenboro is happening this weekend, October 28-29.

There is live music Friday night and many vendors serving food. On Saturday, there are lots of events happening like a cornhole contest, car show, bike show, live music, costume contest, and trunk or treat.

Admission is free for everyone.

The festival takes place at 100 S. Main St., Bladenboro, NC 28320.

Beast Fest events
Beast Fest events(Boost the Boro)
Beast Fest schedule
Beast Fest schedule(Boost the Boro)

For more details about the festival, click here.

