Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘Be There Dads’ brings Halloween fun, purpose to Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools

They’ll be dressed in Halloween costumes and help with the drop-off line at three Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools.
They’ll be dressed in Halloween costumes and help with the drop-off line at three Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools.
By WBTV Web Staff and Mary Calkins
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of Mecklenburg County dads is getting involved in their kids’ schools in a fun but meaningful way.

They’ll be dressed in Halloween costumes and help with the drop-off line at three Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools.

These dads are part of a group called “Be There Dads.” They aim to get more dads involved in their children’s schools.

On Friday morning, they’ll be at Huntersville Elementary School decked out in Halloween costumes.

Mercer Langley says the group is present at lots of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and it’s about a lot more than dressing up for Halloween.

He says their mission is to encourage and support dads to be present and engaged in their kids’ lives.

“The message is very clear with the power of presence. It’s important for us to get more males involved in the lives of our children and in their schools,” Langley said. “So, that’s what we’re trying to accomplish here in building these groups throughout CMS. We want to have more male involvement out there. We’ve seen how much it improves for the kids, so we just try to continue to support that and build our groups, have fun activities like this, while also doing mentoring and other beneficial things for the school.”

These costumed dads will be at Eastover, Highland Creek, and Huntersville elementary schools.

This is the eighth year of the event, and it all kicks off at 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel of Elizabethtown
Elizabethtown man facing charges related to failure to complete ‘handyman work’
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Harris Teeter at the corner of Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Alfredo Duran-Rivas
Man sentenced to minimum of 118 years in prison for multiple sex crimes

Latest News

Gru, an approximately 4- to 5-year-old pit bull mix, is available for adoption from Freedom...
Pet of the Week: Gru from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Gru, an adorable 4 to 5-year-old male dog, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal...
Pet of the Week: Gru from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that a bus stop has been added to their 2815 S. College Road...
Wave Transit creates bus stop near YWCA Lower Cape Fear
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to ongoing film production
YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that a bus stop has been added to their 2815 S. College Road...
Wave Transit creates bus stop near YWCA Lower Cape Fear