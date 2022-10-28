Advocates hold meeting concerning Camp Lejeune, how veterans can benefit

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A group of advocates and victims are hosting informational meetings for people and their families that were stationed at Camp Lejeune.

If you lived on the base for more than 30 days between 1953 and 1987, then you can take legal action against the U.S. government concerning exposure to toxic water.

However, a lot of people don’t have all the available information or might not be aware of the groundwater contamination that happened at Camp Lejeune. Victims and advocates who have been fighting this issue for decades are giving veterans and families the chance to seek compensation and justice by holding six meetings around North Carolina within the next week.

Among others, the team of organizers at each meeting includes Erin Brockovich, a consumer advocate, Jerry Ensminger, a retired MC Master Sergeant and Mike Partain, a breast cancer survivor born at Camp Lejeune.

Partain lived life with many health complications, but it wasn’t until after he was diagnosed with cancer as an adult when he found out what likely caused it all.

“I was diagnosed with male breast cancer at the age of 39, which is very rare for young men. Especially men who do not drink, do not smoke or have the BRCA one or two markers, which I do not have. And shortly after my diagnosis and surgery, my father happened to turn on CNN and saw a story about Jerry Ensminger testifying to Congress about the children born in Camp Lejeune between January 1968 and December of 1985. I then realized that I was one of those children,” said Partain.

Ensminger had a daughter who was conceived, carried and born while living on base at Camp Lejeune. She was diagnosed with Leukemia and passed away when she was 9 years old. He’s been fighting since August of 1997 and has testified to Congress nine different times.

President Obama signed a bill in 2012 named after Ensminger’s daughter, Janey. The Janey Ensminger Act helps family members who resided near Camp Lejeune during the time period of contamination or were in utero during it become eligible for hospital care, medical services, and nursing home care through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for any condition or disability associated with exposure to such contaminants.

In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in 30 years. The act seeks to help Veterans Affairs expand health care and benefits to millions of veterans that were exposed to burn pits and toxic substances.

Together, Partain and Ensminger have been fighting for decades to resolve this ongoing issue and were present at both of the signings at the White House.

Left: Mike Partain Right: Jerry Ensminger (WECT)

President Joe Biden signs the PACT Act with Jerry Ensminger behind him. (WECT)

President Brack Obama signed the Janie Ensminger act with Jerry Ensminger beside him (WECT)

Location and times of informational meetings:

10/27/22 at 6 p.m. Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center, 50 Court St. Jacksonville, N.C. 28540

10/28/22 at 6 p.m. American Legion Post 265, 146 Broadhurst Rd. Jacksonville, N.C. 28540

10/29/22 at 9 a.m. American Legion Post 10, 702 Pine Grove Dr. Wilmington, N.C. 28540

11/03/22 at 6 p.m. The Hibiscus Event Space, 3209 Gresham Lake Rd., Suite 146 Raleigh, N.C. 27615

11/04/22 at 6 p.m. Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53, 729 Creek Ridge Rd. Greensboro, N.C. 27406

11/05/22 at 10 a.m. The Enterprise Conference and Event Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Winston-Salem, N.C. 27107



