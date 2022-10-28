Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

14-foot python removed from Florida neighborhood

Deputies pose with the 14-foot-long non-native Burmese python.
Deputies pose with the 14-foot-long non-native Burmese python.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – Deputies removed a 14-foot-long python from a Florida neighborhood Wednesday night after the snake was spotted in the bushes between two homes.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a resident of an East Naples neighborhood called to report seeing the large snake.

When deputies arrived, they determined the snake was an invasive Burmese python and euthanized it. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the carcass for disposal.

The sheriff’s office said non-native Burmese pythons have established a breeding population in South Florida.

They are known to eat endangered species such as wood storks, Key Largo woodrats, and limpkins. They even eat large animals such as alligators, white-tailed deer and bobcats.

The sheriff’s office said the pythons also compete with native predators for food, habitat and space in the area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel of Elizabethtown
Elizabethtown man facing charges related to failure to complete ‘handyman work’
Michael Shaw sworn in at Columbus County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy charged with assault sworn in to another sheriff’s office
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Local vets seeing increasing numbers of respiratory infections in dogs
‘This is like nothing we’ve ever seen’: Respiratory illness in dogs causing problems
Harris Teeter at the corner of Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington

Latest News

The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
Powerball jackpot rises to $825 million, 5th largest in US
Child Development Center, along with local leaders and supporters, cut the ribbon for their new...
Child Development Center cuts ribbon for new playground
Child Development Center, Inc., along with local leaders and supporters, cut the ribbon for...
Child Development Center cuts ribbon for new playground
The billionaire has taken over the social media network.
Musk is in control of Twitter; questions remain on what he’ll do with it
FILE - Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years