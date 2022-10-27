Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades

Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get sick if he did.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Iranian man known as “the world’s dirtiest man” was laid to rest Tuesday.

According to the country’s state media, Amu Haji, or Uncle Haji, died Sunday at 94 years old.

Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get sick if he did.

Despite his stance, locals treated him with respect.

A few months ago, he finally bathed.

Haji was unmarried and was buried in a city near his village.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrightsboro Elementary School
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
Harris Teeter at the corner of Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington
WPD armed robbery
Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at CVS
Less than eight hours after resigning from office during a hearing to decide whether he should...
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
Ben Rickman is the park ranger for Greenfield Park.
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park

Latest News

Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Peloton no longer playing Kanye West’s music in class
The Erwin Police Department confirmed it arrested 60-year-old Therone Holiday.
Man arrested for felony hit-and-run after striking two kids near Erwin parade in mid-October, police confirm
Organizations within New Hanover, Brunswick and Columbus counties will host drug disposal...
New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus counties to host drug takeback events
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday Oct. 23,...
Ukraine battles intensify; Russia eyes space retaliation