Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Woman turns 7-Eleven stop into $10 million Powerball prize

A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.(Deejpilot via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman turned a trip to the convenience store into a multimillion-dollar payday.

The Florida Lottery announced that Laura Barnes, 55, of St. Petersburg, is $10 million richer after she purchased a winning Powerball ticket from a 7-Eleven north of the downtown area.

Lottery officials said Barnes hit the jackpot while playing Powerball with Double Play. Her winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball number from the Double Play drawing held on July 6.

According to the Florida Lottery, Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players a chance to win up to $10 million in an additional drawing after the Powerball drawing for $1 per play.

Officials said Barnes claimed her winnings at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to The Associated Press, the current Powerball jackpot has climbed to $800 million after no one matched all six winning numbers drawn Wednesday. The next drawing will be held Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrightsboro Elementary School
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
Harris Teeter at the corner of Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington
WPD armed robbery
Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at CVS
Ben Rickman is the park ranger for Greenfield Park.
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park
An incumbent candidate for New Hanover County’s Board of Education is under investigation after...
Board of Education candidate caught removing political signs near polling location

Latest News

FILE - The Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, announced three grants to...
Department of Veterans Affairs announces grants for homeless vets
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces
Alfredo Duran-Rivas
Man sentenced to minimum of 118 years in prison for multiple sex crimes
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the District Attorney’s Office after a...
District Attorney announces no charges against Board of Education member after removal of political signs