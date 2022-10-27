Senior Connect
Wave Transit creates bus stop near YWCA Lower Cape Fear

YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that a bus stop has been added to their 2815 S College Road location.
YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that a bus stop has been added to their 2815 S College Road location.(YWCA Lower Cape Fear)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that a bus stop has been added to their 2815 S. College Road location.

Per the announcement, YWCA Lower Cape Fear worked with the Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority to make the new stop a reality. They hope that the new stop will enable more community members to access the services provided at the YWCA.

“Wave Transit is excited to partner with the YWCA Lower Cape Fear,” said Marie Parker, executive director of the Cape Fear Public Transit Authority. “We are committed to eliminating transportation barriers and increasing connectivity for residents in the Wilmington Metropolitan and neighboring areas. By installing a new passenger stop at the YWCA location, we are creating direct access for existing and future participants, staff, and visitors to one of the cornerstones of our community. We are looking forward to bridging the gap for our population, by bringing more people to the numerous beneficial programs, resources, and activities at the YWCA.”

“I am so excited about this move towards equitable opportunities for our community,” said YWCA Lower Cape Fear CEO Velva Jenkins. “Transportation is a major hurdle between the community and access to our free and low-cost services, which increase economic opportunities, improve health and safety, and eliminate barriers from systems of oppression. This new Wave Transit stop - directly in front of the YWCA - is a game-changer for women and their families, who can now fully take advantage of all YWCA’s offerings.”

