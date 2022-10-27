Senior Connect
Two ECU students honored for saving peer’s life

By Justin Lundy
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two East Carolina University students were recognized for their efforts to save a fellow student’s life earlier this year.

ECU student Blake Solomonson says he collapsed while on a run through ECU’s campus earlier this semester.

“And I got lightheaded, and I sat down and I fell over,” Solomonson said.

Solomonson says he collapsed in front of Todd Dining Hall and was discovered by fellow student Krysta Byrd.

“I was like, ‘is he okay? Do I need to call 911,’” Byrd said. “Usually, a college student would think he’s passed out drunk, but something didn’t seem right.”

Bryd flagged down another student, Bradly Boaz, who sprang into action on his way home from work.

“We called the appropriate help,” Boaz said. “And we were able to facilitate the help he needed until I was given the daunting words that I remember, you need to perform CPR. I walked over without a doubt of hesitation and got down on my knees and gave him the CPR he needed, that ended up saving his life that day.”

Thursday morning, Byrd and Boaz were honored in front of university leaders for their heroic actions, by being gifted a medal and a lifesaving award.

Solomonson was also in attendance and thanked them.

“I just told them how grateful I was because they gave me a second chance at life because if they weren’t there and didn’t act selflessly, I wouldn’t be here,” Solomonson said.

Solomonson said he’s currently going through rehab in Charlotte and will return to school once he’s done.

