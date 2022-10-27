Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Smart Start Family Festival set for Nov. 5

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Smart Start of New Hanover County is hosting its 8th Annual Early Childhood Family Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., is free for families and includes activities for children 8 and under.

The festival will be held in the Smart Start parking lot located at 3534 S College Rd. Suite F in Wilmington.

“Come listen and dance to the Broccoli Brothers Circus Band, enjoy Scooter the Story Yeller, and so much more!” a news release states.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrightsboro Elementary School
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
Harris Teeter at the corner of Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington
WPD armed robbery
Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at CVS
Ben Rickman is the park ranger for Greenfield Park.
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park
An incumbent candidate for New Hanover County’s Board of Education is under investigation after...
Board of Education candidate caught removing political signs near polling location

Latest News

Alfredo Duran-Rivas
Man sentenced to minimum of 118 years in prison for multiple sex crimes
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the District Attorney’s Office after a...
District Attorney announces no charges against Board of Education member after removal of political signs
The NCDEQ issued a permit to Chemours on Sept. 15 for a treatment system to remove PFAS in...
CFPUA intervenes in Chemours’ appeal of discharge permit
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the District Attorney’s Office on...
District Attorney announces no charges against Board of Education member after removal of political signs