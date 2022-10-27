Smart Start Family Festival set for Nov. 5

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Smart Start of New Hanover County is hosting its 8th Annual Early Childhood Family Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., is free for families and includes activities for children 8 and under.

The festival will be held in the Smart Start parking lot located at 3534 S College Rd. Suite F in Wilmington.

“Come listen and dance to the Broccoli Brothers Circus Band, enjoy Scooter the Story Yeller, and so much more!” a news release states.

