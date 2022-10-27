Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducts DWI checkpoint during ‘Booze it and Lose It’ campaign

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint at 11793 US Hwy 17 in Hampstead as part of their ‘Booze it and Lose it’ campaign against driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics on Saturday, October 22.

The following charges were:

Two DWIs

Three counts of driving while license revoked

Five counts of no operations license

Fifteen counts of expired vehicle registration

One violation of the open container law

Two counts of possession of marijuana,

Three counts of drug paraphernalia

Seven counts of expired inspection

Six window tint violations

One muffler violation

Three counts of unlawful vehicle modifications

One motorcycle endorsement violation

New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Burgaw PD, Surf City PD, Topsail Beach PD, Wilmington Police Department, NC Highway Patrol, and Pender County Emergency Management helped in the operation.

According to a Facebook post by Pender County Sheriff’s Office, distracted driving was noted as the cause of 53,541 crashes in North Carolina in 2019, and 154 fatalities, while DWI caused about 11,492 crashes and 348 fatalities.

