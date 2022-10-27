Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducts DWI checkpoint during ‘Booze it and Lose It’ campaign

Pender Booze it & Lose it
Pender Booze it & Lose it(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint at 11793 US Hwy 17 in Hampstead as part of their ‘Booze it and Lose it’ campaign against driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics on Saturday, October 22.

The following charges were:

  • Two DWIs
  • Three counts of driving while license revoked
  • Five counts of no operations license
  • Fifteen counts of expired vehicle registration
  • One violation of the open container law
  • Two counts of possession of marijuana,
  • Three counts of drug paraphernalia
  • Seven counts of expired inspection
  • Six window tint violations
  • One muffler violation
  • Three counts of unlawful vehicle modifications
  • One motorcycle endorsement violation

New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Burgaw PD, Surf City PD, Topsail Beach PD, Wilmington Police Department, NC Highway Patrol, and Pender County Emergency Management helped in the operation.

According to a Facebook post by Pender County Sheriff’s Office, distracted driving was noted as the cause of 53,541 crashes in North Carolina in 2019, and 154 fatalities, while DWI caused about 11,492 crashes and 348 fatalities.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrightsboro Elementary School
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
Veterans gather to learn more information about the PACT Act
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman whose vehicle flipped...
Woman arrested on drug charges after her car flipped over during pursuit by law enforcement
Police lights generic.
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County
A post on social media apparently authored by Jody Greene says the former sheriff will continue...
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County

Latest News

Leland structure fire at South Navassa Rd and Loop Rd area
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to structure fire at South Navassa Rd and Loop Rd area.
Voters in several counties will decide whether to approve referendums on the November ballot...
Details on referendums you’ll see on November ballots
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
Newly released interview with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer reveals callous pre-planning, history of threats, abuse
Fire closes down US HWY 421 between Tedder Rd and HW 11
UPDATE: US-HWY. 421 back open after fire closed area between Tedder Road and HWY. 11