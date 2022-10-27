Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducts DWI checkpoint during ‘Booze it and Lose It’ campaign
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint at 11793 US Hwy 17 in Hampstead as part of their ‘Booze it and Lose it’ campaign against driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics on Saturday, October 22.
The following charges were:
- Two DWIs
- Three counts of driving while license revoked
- Five counts of no operations license
- Fifteen counts of expired vehicle registration
- One violation of the open container law
- Two counts of possession of marijuana,
- Three counts of drug paraphernalia
- Seven counts of expired inspection
- Six window tint violations
- One muffler violation
- Three counts of unlawful vehicle modifications
- One motorcycle endorsement violation
New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Burgaw PD, Surf City PD, Topsail Beach PD, Wilmington Police Department, NC Highway Patrol, and Pender County Emergency Management helped in the operation.
According to a Facebook post by Pender County Sheriff’s Office, distracted driving was noted as the cause of 53,541 crashes in North Carolina in 2019, and 154 fatalities, while DWI caused about 11,492 crashes and 348 fatalities.
