Man sentenced to minimum of 118 years in prison for multiple sex crimes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison after he was found guilty of multiple sex crimes in New Hanover.

A jury Thursday found 34-year-old Alfredo Duran-Rivas guilty of rape of a child, one count of statutory sex offense of a child, four counts of taking indecent liberties with children, five counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 118 years in prison.

An investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office determined he sexually abused a minor on multiple occasions in 2017 and 2018. Officials say Duran-Rivas filmed the sexual assaults and saved the recordings on two of his cell phones.

