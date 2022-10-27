Leland Fire/Rescue responds to structure fire at South Navassa Rd and Loop Rd area.

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a structure fire at the South Navassa Rd and Loop Rd area.

Crews arrived to find a detached garage on fire and they quickly deployed two handlines to extinguish the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

Leland NC Police Department, Navassa Fire, New Hanover County Fire Rescue, and Northwest Fire assisted to put out the fire.

