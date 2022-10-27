Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Lancaster County HS students and driver exposed to unknown chemical on school bus

Everyone exposed is stable.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 40 students and a bus driver were exposed to an unknown substance on a school bus at Indian Land High School Wednesday.

A 14-year-old student lost consciousness, and other students showed symptoms of exposure.

According to authorities, the bus was near the bus office behind the stadium.

EMS personnel treated patients at the scene after taking them off the bus. A family member took the bus driver to the hospital.

Also Read: Respiratory illnesses force two Stanly County schools to close

Everyone exposed is stable.

Parents were called and later picked up their kids. All parents were advised to look after their kids and seek medical attention if more symptoms come.

“I want to assure parents that we are treating this matter seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation to determine what caused this exposure,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

Anyone with information about this case please call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrightsboro Elementary School
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
Harris Teeter at the corner of Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington
WPD armed robbery
Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at CVS
Less than eight hours after resigning from office during a hearing to decide whether he should...
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
Ben Rickman is the park ranger for Greenfield Park.
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park

Latest News

Bald Head Island Conservancy brought all Brunswick County 6th graders to learn about the...
Donation allows schools in Brunswick County to send students on free field trip to Bald Head Island
Every 6th grade student in Brunswick County Public Schools was able to attend a free field trip...
Donation allows schools in Brunswick County to send students on free field trip to Bald Head Island
The City of Southport has announced that a boil water advisory has been issued for residents...
Boil water advisory in place for Frink Drive in Southport
With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores,...
County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens
Northside Food Co-Op
County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens