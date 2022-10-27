Friday Night Football: Week 11

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon takes a look at this week’s high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show.

Friday’s Games

Hoggard at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m.

James Kenan at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

Trask at Pender, 7:30 p.m.

Topsail at Laney, 6:30 p.m.

North Brunswick at Ashley, 6:30 p.m.

East Columbus at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

West Brunswick at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

South Columbus at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

St. Pauls at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

Midway at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.