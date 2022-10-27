First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool breezes now, temps turn up by Halloween

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Expect cool north or northeast breezes to flow across the Cape Fear Region Thursday through Saturday. Daily temperatures will crest in the seasonable lower and middle 70s, mainly, and nights and mornings ought to regularly ping the 50s. Expect episodes of minor high tidal flooding to trend less frequent in this time as the moon continues to wax toward its first quarter.

Your First Alert Forecast features higher high temperatures - upper 70s and possibly even lower 80s - by Halloween Monday and Tuesday, November 1. As a front approaches, this balmier air will help sponsor higher rain chances like 20% for Monday morning, 30% around trick-or-treat time, 40% Monday night, and 30% for Tuesday morning. Not 100%, but something! Sunset on Halloween, by the way, is 6:19.

In the tropics: disturbance Invest 94-L, near Bermuda, has missed its development window. Separate disturbances adjacent to the eastern Caribbean islands have low to medium formation odds within five days. Lisa and Martin are the next storm names on the 2022 list. Thankfully, the Cape Fear Region has no definable tropical threats; www.wect.com/hurricane is always ready to serve you in any case!

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into November with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.