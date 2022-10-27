Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool breezes now, temps turn up by Halloween

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Oct. 26, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Expect cool north or northeast breezes to flow across the Cape Fear Region Thursday through Saturday. Daily temperatures will crest in the seasonable lower and middle 70s, mainly, and nights and mornings ought to regularly ping the 50s. Expect episodes of minor high tidal flooding to trend less frequent in this time as the moon continues to wax toward its first quarter.

Your First Alert Forecast features higher high temperatures - upper 70s and possibly even lower 80s - by Halloween Monday and Tuesday, November 1. As a front approaches, this balmier air will help sponsor higher rain chances like 20% for Monday morning, 30% around trick-or-treat time, 40% Monday night, and 30% for Tuesday morning. Not 100%, but something! Sunset on Halloween, by the way, is 6:19.

In the tropics: disturbance Invest 94-L, near Bermuda, has missed its development window. Separate disturbances adjacent to the eastern Caribbean islands have low to medium formation odds within five days. Lisa and Martin are the next storm names on the 2022 list. Thankfully, the Cape Fear Region has no definable tropical threats; www.wect.com/hurricane is always ready to serve you in any case!

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into November with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrightsboro Elementary School
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
Harris Teeter at the corner of Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington
WPD armed robbery
Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at CVS
Less than eight hours after resigning from office during a hearing to decide whether he should...
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
Veterans gather to learn more information about the PACT Act
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Oct. 26, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Oct. 26, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Oct. 26, 2022
First Alert Forecast: trending cooler by week’s end, tropics stirring
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Oct. 26, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Oct. 26, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Oct. 25, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Oct. 25, 2022