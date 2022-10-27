Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.(Live 5)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.

The NCDOT says the approval was a result of the passage of the Regulatory Reform Act of 2016-2017 by the North Carolina General Assembly during the 2017 long session. The state Department of Environmental Quality has certified the Implementation Plan to the EPA.

All counties still require annual safety inspections.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel of Elizabethtown
Elizabethtown man facing charges related to failure to complete ‘handyman work’
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Harris Teeter at the corner of Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
WPD armed robbery
Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at CVS

Latest News

Mark Robinson, who made history by becoming the first person of color elected as North...
Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
Michael Shaw sworn in at Columbus County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy charged with assault sworn in to another sheriff’s office
Local vets seeing increasing numbers of respiratory infections in dogs
‘This is like nothing we’ve ever seen’: Respiratory illness in dogs causing problems
ECU students honored for saving peers life
Two ECU students honored for saving peer’s life
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NCDOT begins study, explores options to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge