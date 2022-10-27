Senior Connect
Elizabethtown man facing charges related to failure to complete ‘handyman work’

39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel of Elizabethtown
39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel of Elizabethtown(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have charged an Elizabethtown man in relation to reports concerning a handyman failing to complete work after being paid.

Per the report, BCSO charged 39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel with the following:

  • Failure to work after being paid
  • Obtaining property by false pretenses

“Bladen County Sheriff’s Office reminds you to always do your research before hiring someone to complete odd jobs such as HVAC work, Electrical work, appliance repair and so many more jobs that we all may need to call on one day for help,” stated the release from the sheriff’s office.

