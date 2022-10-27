Elizabethtown man facing charges related to failure to complete ‘handyman work’

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have charged an Elizabethtown man in relation to reports concerning a handyman failing to complete work after being paid.

Per the report, BCSO charged 39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel with the following:

Failure to work after being paid

Obtaining property by false pretenses

“Bladen County Sheriff’s Office reminds you to always do your research before hiring someone to complete odd jobs such as HVAC work, Electrical work, appliance repair and so many more jobs that we all may need to call on one day for help,” stated the release from the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.