District Attorney announces no charges against Board of Education member after removal of political signs

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The District Attorney’s Office has announced that no charges will be filed against Board of Education candidate Nelson Beaulieu.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday after a video surfaced of Beaulieu removing political signs near a polling location.

According to a release from the DA’s office, several staff members reviewed the video provided by witnesses to determine if a criminal charge was appropriate.

“My office has determined that the elements of the Class 3 misdemeanor of Regulation of Signs, codified in NCGS 136-32, are not met,” Ben David said in the release. “No charges will be filed. While the actions in this case did not rise to a level of criminal conduct, it is a good reminder that individual rights to free speech are protected and sacrosanct in our country. All members of our community are encouraged not to interfere in a democratic process and to respect the property and viewpoints of others. While the particular facts in this incident did not result in a criminal charge, my office and law enforcement will evaluate these instances, as in all allegations of crime, on a case-by-case basis.”

