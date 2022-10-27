Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

CFPUA intervenes in Chemours’ appeal of discharge permit

The NCDEQ issued a permit to Chemours on Sept. 15 for a treatment system to remove PFAS in...
The NCDEQ issued a permit to Chemours on Sept. 15 for a treatment system to remove PFAS in water coming from the company’s Fayetteville Works site.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority filed a motion with the N.C. Office of Administrative Hearings on Thursday to intervene in Chemours’ appeal of a discharge permit recently issued by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

The NCDEQ issued a permit to Chemours on Sept. 15 for a treatment system to remove PFAS in water coming from the company’s Fayetteville Works site.

PFAS are considered “forever chemicals” because of their tendency not to break down in the environment or the human body.

The permit limited the amount of PFAs allowed in Chemours’ discharged water.

Chemours announced it would appeal the permit on Oct. 14 stating “late changes to the permit as issued included future effluent limits that exceed the design basis of the proposed treatment system, giving rise to compliance uncertainty with the permit terms within the timeframe required.”

CFPUA noted in a news release that the appeal came just three days after the utility announced that no PFAS were detected in the most recent testing of drinking water treated at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.

CFPUA has spent $43 million to build GAC filters at the Sweeney Plant. The utility says that the annual operating costs for the new filters are estimated to be $3.7 million in 2023 and approximately $5 million in subsequent years.

“The cost to operate the new GAC filters is directly tied to the amount of PFAS our neighbor Chemours is putting in the Cape Fear River. The more PFAS Chemours sends to the river, the more it costs us to remove those PFAS from our customers’ drinking water,” said CFPUA Executive Director Kenneth Waldroup. “At least 70 percent of our most recent rate increase and our next projected rate increase is directly attributable to Chemours’ pollution. On behalf of our customers, we have filed this motion to intervene and have a seat at the table so we can advocate for our community for enforcement of the permit as written.

“It is truly baffling to see Chemours complain about having to reduce its GenX discharges to a level below the EPA’s health advisory level while simultaneously funding an image campaign to persuade those paying to deal with its PFAS contamination that it is a good neighbor and announcing its intention to expand production at the Fayetteville Works. As permit writers at NCDEQ have pointed out, the limits in the permit are based on the capabilities of the technology and health guidance from EPA. Chemours needs to live up to its stated corporate values.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrightsboro Elementary School
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
Harris Teeter at the corner of Independence Blvd and Carolina Beach Road
New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington
WPD armed robbery
Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at CVS
Ben Rickman is the park ranger for Greenfield Park.
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park
An incumbent candidate for New Hanover County’s Board of Education is under investigation after...
Board of Education candidate caught removing political signs near polling location

Latest News

Wilmington City Council members debate potential conflict of interest over rezoning request
Pink Energu's office in Mooresville had the doors locked and a sign asking employees to enter...
Pink Energy solar company files for bankruptcy leaving customers in the dark
As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being,...
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door
Longtime CFCC Board member Jimmy Hopkins was removed by New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia...
Attorneys say trustee’s ‘Purported removal is of no effect,’ county faces possible legal action