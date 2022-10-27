Senior Connect
Bolton man facing a dozen felony charges, reportedly had used false pretense to obtain auto parts

The Leland Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made in relation to a recent string of fraud incidents.
The Leland Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made in relation to a recent string of fraud incidents.(wifr)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made in relation to a recent string of fraud incidents.

Per the report, 32-year-old James Nicholas Jacobs of Bolton has been arrested and is facing the following charges:

  • 12 felony counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense
  • Possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

In their report, the Leland PD stated that they arrested Jacobs at an Advance Auto Parts after receiving a call in reference to a man attempting to obtain auto parts under a false pretense.

Beginning in October, the report states that Jacobs attempted to place fraudulent orders under business names, some of which resulted in him successfully obtaining the ordered items.

Investigators with the Leland PD also learned that Jacobs had 26 outstanding warrants, 20 of which were felonious.

According to authorities, Jacobs has been transported to the North Carolina Department of Corrections. His parole was revoked for the previous charges.

