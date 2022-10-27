Boil water advisory in place for Frink Drive in Southport

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) -The City of Southport has announced that a boil water advisory has been issued for residents located on Frink Drive between Long Leaf Street and E Moore Street.

According to the announcement, a water main break has affected the area.

Customers in the area may notice discolored water. Consumers are advised to boil all water vigorously for one minute for any water used for human consumption.

Residents should boil their water if they plan to use it for:

  • Drinking
  • Making ice
  • Brushing teeth
  • Washing dishes
  • Food preparation

If boiling is not an option, the city urges residents to utilize bottled water.

