Woman charged for murder in connection to Roxboro shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - A woman has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting, according to police.

Crystal McClain, 47, was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of Tyrone Reed, police said.

This shooting happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pointer Street, police previously said.

CBS 17 previously reported that a release stated police found Reed dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Police said McClain is being held in the Person County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.