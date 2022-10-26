Senior Connect
Woman charged for murder in connection to Roxboro shooting

Crystal McClain, 47, was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of Tyrone...
Crystal McClain, 47, was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of Tyrone Reed, police said.(Source: Gray News)
By Amber Trent
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - A woman has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting, according to police.

Crystal McClain, 47, was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of Tyrone Reed, police said.

This shooting happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pointer Street, police previously said.

CBS 17 previously reported that a release stated police found Reed dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Police said McClain is being held in the Person County Jail without bond.

