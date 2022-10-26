Senior Connect
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success.

The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use.

In August, he reportedly responded to a drug overdose, and his quick response saved a life.

Rickman says the main goal is to help park visitors throughout the day and to improve their experience at the park.

“We just want the public to know that Greenfield Park is a safe place. You can come and enjoy yourself, enjoy the park, enjoy recreating, enjoy nature,” Rickman said. “The city is committed to making the parks the best they can be, an inclusive spot, and the safest spot it can be.”

