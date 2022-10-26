‘She is a true hero’: State fire marshal presents award to girl who saved brother from fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina insurance commissioner presented a young girl with a heroism award because she saved her baby brother after her family home caught fire last year.

Commissioner Causey, who also serves as the state fire marshal, traveled to Rochelle Middle School to present the heroism award to Zsakiyah Sutton at 1:15 p.m.

The 11-year-old was awarded for saving the life of her 1-year-old baby brother, Jamir, as the fire traveled through the house. That same fire killed her other brother, Qwa-jay Briscoe.

“The courageous acts of this young lady helped save the life of her infant brother, and for that she is a true hero,” Commissioner Causey said. “It is an honor for me to present this award to her.”

Sutton said that receiving the award was overwhelming, but what she’s most happy about is her brother, Briscoe, being able to see her bravery be recognized from heaven.

“He’s seeing me get rewarded and get celebrated by everyone,” Sutton said.

