Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

SEC takes strong stance against storming the field

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference wants tremendous competition.

It also wants teams from both schools to have a safe experience after playing in perhaps the most frenzied arenas in college football.

Wild celebrations after No. 3 Tennessee’s landmark home win over No. 6 Alabama and No. 18 LSU’s victory over 15th-ranked Mississippi turned into hefty fines for both winning schools for violating the SEC’s Access to Competition Area.

Tennessee was fined $100,000 and LSU was docked $250,000.

The SEC has an increasing scale on fines with additional violations triggering bigger penalties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterans gather to learn more information about the PACT Act
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
Wrightsboro Elementary School
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman whose vehicle flipped...
Woman arrested on drug charges after her car flipped over during pursuit by law enforcement
Police lights generic.
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County
A post on social media apparently authored by Jody Greene says the former sheriff will continue...
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County

Latest News

Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate...
Government awarding $1 billion to schools for electric buses
A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills as Ukraine villages pounded
From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in...
3-year-old takes on miniature form as a university drum major