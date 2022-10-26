Realtors help feed families in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - In southeastern North Carolina, approximately 67,000 people struggle to put food on their table. Realtors from the Brunswick County Association of Realtors (BCAR) gathered to pack 40,000 meals for families in Brunswick County.

120 realtors took just a few hours out of their workday to make these meals, which are then brought to Brunswick Family Assistance. BFA is a nonprofit organization that helps low-income families and makes sure that all people have access to an adequate and nutritious supply of food.

Lynn Gulledge, with Soho Islands Real Estate, says nothing compares to taking time out of your day to help others.

“There are a lot of needs and it’s just a few hours out of our day. But we get to have a good time and know that we don’t just sell real estate but that we’re actually active within our neighborhood communities and trying to give back. It’s just a good feeling.”

These realtors are no strangers to giving back to their community, previously participating in “Feed the Funnel” back in 2018, but it hasn’t happened since due to COVID.

Feed the Funnel is a nationwide organization that hosts parties where people get together to make a difference.

A lot of meal packing events send the food to other countries, but this is organization seeks to assist places closer to home.

Christian Kohler, a member of BCAR, explained who exactly they were helping.

“The meals that we’re going to be providing today are going to help feed low income, Brunswick County residents at 130% or lower below poverty level. And we hope that this is going to bring a lot of meals to our elderly population and our single moms and dads’ population, and anybody who might need help,” said Kohler.

Each of these meals contains six servings and are made up of dried vegetables, seasonings, rice and beans. It’s also easy for families to make because all they have to do is boil the contents inside the package in water.

If you would like to get involved in any of the events that Brunswick Family Assistance offers, you can visit their website.

