Police: Shooting at homecoming week party kills 2, including NC A&T student; 4 others injured

Interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle
Interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle(WRAL)
By Jessica Patrick
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WRAL) - North Carolina A&T State University’s homecoming week was marred by violence. Two people died and four were injured on Tuesday night, Interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said Wednesday.

Shots were fired at an off-campus house party in the 900 block of Circle Drive. One of those killed was a 19-year-old freshman at N.C. A&T, Kaneycha Turner, from Statesville.

A man was also found dead at 900 Circle Drive, and police are still working to identify him, Biffle said.

“I can’t begin to imagine what they’re going through,” Biffle said of the victims’ families. “The only thing I can do is make sure to do everything we can to make sure to bring justice to the people who caused this.”

Four other gunshot victims were found at 900 Circle Drive, and one of them remains in critical condition.

“We are still processing forensics at the scene to determine how many shooters were involved,” she said.

To read the rest of the story, visit WRAL here.

