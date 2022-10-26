Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at CVS

WPD armed robbery
WPD armed robbery(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery at a CVS in the evening on Tuesday, October 25.

“WPD units responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 3302 Market Street in reference to an armed robbery. Prior to officers’ arrival, the man walked into the pharmacy and brandished a knife and demanded money. He then fled with cash,” stated the WPD in the release.

Police say he was last seen walking towards Covil Avenue in Wilmington and ask anyone with info to call them at 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrightsboro Elementary School
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
Veterans gather to learn more information about the PACT Act
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman whose vehicle flipped...
Woman arrested on drug charges after her car flipped over during pursuit by law enforcement
Police lights generic.
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County
A post on social media apparently authored by Jody Greene says the former sheriff will continue...
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County

Latest News

An adult in western North Carolina died during the third week of October, per the NCDHHS.
North Carolina announces first flu death of the season
Interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle
Police: Shooting at homecoming week party kills 2, including NC A&T student; 4 others injured
A new Harris Teeter store opened its doors on Tuesday night, October 25 and is offering a...
New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington
The New Hanover County Branch of the NAACP will hold the Souls to the Polls march on Sunday,...
Local NAACP branch to hold Souls to the Polls march at St. Stephen AME Church